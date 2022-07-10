Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,340.00 to $3,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,703.90.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,769.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 143.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,045.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2,224.87. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,689.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The company’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.