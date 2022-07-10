Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in MSCI by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in MSCI by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in MSCI by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $433.95 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $679.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $416.19 and a 200-day moving average of $481.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.86.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

