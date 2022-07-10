Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 272.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Rogers were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rogers by 9,988.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rogers by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Rogers by 317.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,837,000 after buying an additional 88,666 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter worth about $16,571,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter worth about $5,242,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ROG opened at $262.68 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $176.00 and a one year high of $274.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.39. Rogers had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total value of $104,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,564. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

