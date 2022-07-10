Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $11.94 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,020 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 0.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 864,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,892 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $220.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

UPS stock opened at $185.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.68. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

