Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $24.21 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327,100 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,569,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,184,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,626,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,870 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.87 and a 12-month high of $54.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.60.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

