Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,871 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,335 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,643 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 29.7% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 35,468 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.8% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 40,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 20,413 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $160.00 price target on Applied Materials in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.27.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMAT stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.19.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.