Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,883 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Stockton grew its position in Dollar General by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $252.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.