Dynamic 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (DYN) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dynamic has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $386,296.59 and approximately $18.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,283.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,189.59 or 0.05589334 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00027520 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00252049 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.18 or 0.00588173 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00072888 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.97 or 0.00512012 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

