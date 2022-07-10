Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of DYNT opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 million, a P/E ratio of -64,000.00 and a beta of 0.10. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. Dynatronics had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.