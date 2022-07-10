Eads & Heald Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alcoa by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,329 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $2,788,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Alcoa by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 91,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.39.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.09.

Alcoa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

