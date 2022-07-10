Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $508,995,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $359,612,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,027,000 after acquiring an additional 560,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,676,462,000 after acquiring an additional 477,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.81.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $73.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.41 and its 200-day moving average is $79.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.58. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.

About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.