Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $2.69 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $217.27 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.75 and its 200-day moving average is $217.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

