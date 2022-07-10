Eads & Heald Wealth Management Increases Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $97.24 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.77 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.26. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

