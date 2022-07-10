Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 278 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $222.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $110.28 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.43 and a 12-month high of $210.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.42 and a 200-day moving average of $144.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

