Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 80 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GPC. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

GPC opened at $137.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.92 and a 200 day moving average of $131.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

