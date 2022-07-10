easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 800 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($9.69) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.60) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($8.59) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.69) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 570 ($6.90) to GBX 490 ($5.93) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 625 ($7.57) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 681.81 ($8.26).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 376.40 ($4.56) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 462.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 541.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion and a PE ratio of -3.51. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 338.25 ($4.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 949 ($11.49).

In related news, insider Moni Mannings acquired 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.57) per share, for a total transaction of £9,949.03 ($12,047.75).

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

