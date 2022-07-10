eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,575 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.06% of eBay worth $19,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in eBay by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 757,194 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,357,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in eBay by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in eBay by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,860 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in eBay by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,774,572 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $158,874,000 after buying an additional 133,041 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $81.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.67.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.07.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

