Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $92,163.00

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $12.19 million and $92,163.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00132708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015688 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.