Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.9% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $51,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.8% during the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 20.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.94.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock valued at $344,066,066. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $330.47. 1,898,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.79. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $334.52.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.