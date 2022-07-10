Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $355.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $333.00 to $355.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LLY has been the subject of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $314.94.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $330.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $334.52.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,772,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock worth $344,066,066. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 50.0% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 143.7% in the second quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.4% in the second quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 47.8% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 25,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

