Empty Set Dollar Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11,117.00 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $11,117.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

