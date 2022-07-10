EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EMS-CHEMIE stock opened at $712.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $843.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $944.40. EMS-CHEMIE has a fifty-two week low of $689.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1,058.00.

Get EMS-CHEMIE alerts:

EMS-CHEMIE Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. Its High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high performance polyamides and polyamide materials; and supply of adhesives, sealants, coatings, and application equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EMS-CHEMIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMS-CHEMIE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.