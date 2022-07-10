Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EDR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Endeavor Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Endeavor Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 33.56.

Shares of EDR opened at 21.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is 21.06 and its 200-day moving average is 26.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,193.19 and a beta of 1.04. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of 17.42 and a 12 month high of 35.28.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.31 by 0.42. The business had revenue of 1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 7,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.09, for a total value of 142,774.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,058,922.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.08, for a total transaction of 81,738.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 551,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 677,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,429,991 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

