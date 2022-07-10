Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Piper Sandler

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ENFN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Enfusion alerts:

NYSE ENFN opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. Enfusion has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enfusion will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enfusion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 6,490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,553,000 after purchasing an additional 67,779 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,717,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enfusion by 8.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after acquiring an additional 131,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enfusion by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,342,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,079,000 after acquiring an additional 49,953 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enfusion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.