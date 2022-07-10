EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) PT Lowered to $20.00 at KeyCorp

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.39.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

NYSE:ESMT opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33. EngageSmart has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $38.83.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EngageSmart will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $174,013.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of EngageSmart by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of EngageSmart by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,626,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,274,000 after purchasing an additional 852,590 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $727,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EngageSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.