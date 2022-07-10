ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €17.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €17.50 ($18.23) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENI. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($18.23) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €15.70 ($16.35) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.75) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €15.40 ($16.04) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($18.75) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of ENI stock opened at €11.48 ($11.96) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32. ENI has a 1-year low of €9.38 ($9.77) and a 1-year high of €14.80 ($15.42). The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

