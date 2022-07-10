EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Lifted by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,355 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $80,290,000 after acquiring an additional 485,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,382 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 28.0% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG stock opened at $105.52 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

