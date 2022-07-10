Epiq Partners LLC Buys 128,357 Shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,475,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,357 shares during the quarter. AquaBounty Technologies accounts for about 1.5% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Epiq Partners LLC owned about 2.07% of AquaBounty Technologies worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AQB. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 13,932 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQB traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.69. 412,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,075. The company has a current ratio of 43.90, a quick ratio of 43.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $5.41.

AquaBounty Technologies ( NASDAQ:AQB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,128.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

