Epiq Partners LLC Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 2.6% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,457,729,000 after acquiring an additional 291,597 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,015,889,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Danaher by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,673,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,638,000 after buying an additional 90,063 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,612,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,188,523,000 after buying an additional 166,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,152,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,122,000 after buying an additional 67,162 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Danaher stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,395. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $191.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.35.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.
In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.07.
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
