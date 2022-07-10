Epiq Partners LLC Purchases 6,752 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VNT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus cut their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NYSE VNT traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $22.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,488. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average is $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.95%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

