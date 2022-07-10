Equalizer (EQZ) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $22,530.00

Equalizer (EQZ) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $22,530.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Equalizer has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Equalizer alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00133201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015555 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equalizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equalizer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.