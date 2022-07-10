Equitable (NYSE:EQH) PT Lowered to $43.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EQH. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equitable from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equitable to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.38.

Equitable stock opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.50. Equitable has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $785,096.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,533.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $916,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,032,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,724 shares of company stock worth $3,086,416 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Equitable by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Equitable by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Equitable by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

