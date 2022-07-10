ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:VALT) Shares Sold by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:VALT – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

VALT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.58. The company had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average of $49.10. ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91.

Get ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF alerts:

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:VALT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.