Everipedia Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $60.11 million and approximately $122.82 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00117616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015756 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 coins and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

