Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN) Insider Acquires £105,000 in Stock

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Rating) insider Adam Kaye purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($127,149.43).

Shares of EMAN opened at GBX 106 ($1.28) on Friday. Everyman Media Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 101 ($1.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 158 ($1.91). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 115.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 124.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of £96.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67.

Get Everyman Media Group alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($2.97) price target on shares of Everyman Media Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Everyman Media Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages cinemas in the United Kingdom. As of April 6, 2020, it operated 33 venues with 110 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group Plc in October 2013.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everyman Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everyman Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.