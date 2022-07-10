Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Cut to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $9.50 price target on the energy company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. Evolution Petroleum has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $174.45 million, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.09 million. Equities research analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -363.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,342,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,904,000 after purchasing an additional 217,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,087,613 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 75,260 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,523,476 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 35,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

