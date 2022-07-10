ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $158.00

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $89,336.72 and approximately $158.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000498 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.