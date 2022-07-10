Exeter Financial LLC Acquires 1,483 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,243 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBA. Robert W. Baird downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.97 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

