Exeter Financial LLC Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Linde by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $273.68 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $266.83 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $137.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LIN. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.71.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

