Exeter Financial LLC Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,726 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 2.4% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,716 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,113,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 1,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,434 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 27,869 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

NYSE:WMT opened at $125.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.02. The company has a market cap of $343.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

