Exeter Financial LLC Raises Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,614 shares of company stock valued at $646,516. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $116.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.05 and a 200 day moving average of $124.40. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

