Exeter Financial LLC Sells 1,376 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Exeter Financial LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.6% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,347,344,000 after buying an additional 403,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,443,951,000 after buying an additional 260,465 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,976,004,000 after buying an additional 46,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,872,413,000 after buying an additional 370,258 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after buying an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $185.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.15 and a 200-day moving average of $197.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Barclays set a $220.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

