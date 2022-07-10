Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($57.29) to €50.00 ($52.08) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Faurecia S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €48.00 ($50.00) to €38.00 ($39.58) in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €44.00 ($45.83) to €35.00 ($36.46) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €60.00 ($62.50) to €40.00 ($41.67) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Faurecia S.E. stock opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. Faurecia S.E. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $55.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

