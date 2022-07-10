First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.03.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FR shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,456,000 after purchasing an additional 115,314 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,162,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 527,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,663,000 after purchasing an additional 75,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.32. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $45.79 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.96.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.47%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

