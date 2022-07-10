First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

FMBH opened at $36.13 on Thursday. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $738.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.12.

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $64.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after purchasing an additional 48,272 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

