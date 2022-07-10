FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $104.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. FMC has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.83.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FMC will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

