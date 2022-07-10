Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) PT Lowered to C$3.30

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$3.30 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Foran Mining in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

FOM opened at C$2.53 on Wednesday. Foran Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.85 and a 12-month high of C$3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$535.39 million and a P/E ratio of -84.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Foran Mining ( CVE:FOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Foran Mining will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

