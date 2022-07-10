FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $223.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.09. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.75 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $74,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,279.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $93,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $116,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,880 shares of company stock worth $350,612. Insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in FS Bancorp by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in FS Bancorp by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

