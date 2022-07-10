GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised GasLog Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on GasLog Partners from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GasLog Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:GLOP opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $7.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87.

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.15 million. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GasLog Partners will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in GasLog Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

