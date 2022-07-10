Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives $29.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

GNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $1,131,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,099 shares in the company, valued at $10,037,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $86,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,515. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth approximately $842,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 628.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 95,840 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 151,456 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $711.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $97.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.11 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 37.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.69%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.89%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

